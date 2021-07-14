Cancel
Mental Health Clinicians Will Start Answering Some 911 Calls in Chicago — Instead of Cops

By NBC Chicago
Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in Chicago, some 911 calls for mental health emergencies won’t be answered by police officers but by mental health professionals paired with paramedics. In one pilot program starting this fall, a paramedic will be dispatched with a mental health clinician for “behavioral health calls.” In another, a paramedic will work with a “recovery specialist” on calls involving substance abuse.

