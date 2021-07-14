Cancel
Bernie Ecclestone: Lewis Hamilton has lost his drive — and he will regret supporting Black Lives Matter

By Phil Duncan
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernie Ecclestone has claimed Lewis Hamilton is no longer the fighter he once was and will come to regret his public support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In an outspoken interview ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Ecclestone, who governed Formula One for four decades before Liberty Media’s acquisition of the sport in 2017, claimed Hamilton was not driving to his potential in his pursuit of a record eighth World Championship title and hinted that he could yet walk away from his new two-year £80million Mercedes contract.

