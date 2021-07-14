Cancel
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 are dropping in price due to China's cryptocurrency crackdown

By Hirun Cryer
 10 days ago
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards are suddenly cheaper, and there's a very good reason why. As The Block first reported recently, cryptocurrency hackers based in China have been facing crackdowns from the government. While these crackdowns are nothing necessarily new, they are forcing bulk buyers of RTX 3060 graphics cards to resell the stock they've purchased in droves, rendering the graphics cards to be sold for as little as $270 on trading websites.

