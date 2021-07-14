Entertainment Briefs — July 14

Performances in the Park presents Blue Moon Jazz Quintet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in Gregory Park in Brainerd. Blue Moon Jazz Quintet is a group of professional musicians from the lakes area who enjoy playing for special events. With live drums, horns, bass and vibraphone, the group has swinging feel that puts you in the mind of the hot jazz clubs in the ‘60s and ‘70s, a news release stated. Playing material from Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, James Brown and Cannonball Adderly, the group moves from cool jazz and bebop to rhythm and blues and soul. An occasional vocal tune is thrown in to keep it interesting.