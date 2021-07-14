Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Entertainment Briefs — July 14

By Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerformances in the Park presents Blue Moon Jazz Quintet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in Gregory Park in Brainerd. Blue Moon Jazz Quintet is a group of professional musicians from the lakes area who enjoy playing for special events. With live drums, horns, bass and vibraphone, the group has swinging feel that puts you in the mind of the hot jazz clubs in the ‘60s and ‘70s, a news release stated. Playing material from Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, James Brown and Cannonball Adderly, the group moves from cool jazz and bebop to rhythm and blues and soul. An occasional vocal tune is thrown in to keep it interesting.

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Music Hall#Parks And Recreation#Music Group#Jazz Clubs#Recreation Department#The Center#Deerwood Bank#Brown Bag Lunch#Macalester College#Friends#The Brainerd Ski Loon
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...

Comments / 0

Community Policy