After the past year of staying in and working, learning, exercising and more all from home, consumers have drastically changed the way they’re living within their spaces. In essence, the pandemic made our homes more important to us than ever. Realtor.com recently found that many homeowners chose to integrate more technology into their home to make their spaces work more efficiently, with 41% of consumers having purchased devices that enhanced their quality of life throughout the pandemic. And one of the most popular types of smart-home devices that emerged out of the pandemic was voice assistant technology like Hey Google, Amazon Alexa, or Apple Siri. In 2020 alone, there were 4.2 billion digital voice assistant devices in use worldwide (according to SEMRush’s Artificial Intelligence Statistics for 2021 and Beyond).