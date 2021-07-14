Hodges Family Farm to Host Concerts, Starting with Stargazer Music Fest
Elizabeth Kowalski is perhaps best known as the founder and executive artistic director of New Music Charlotte, which promotes the creation and performance of, access to and education around contemporary original music in the Queen City and beyond. Yet that’s not her only passion. Kowalski loves stargazing, trekking to an open field far from city lights and watching the moon and stars shimmer in the night sky.qcnerve.com
