Learning From Israel's Successful Innovation Ecosystem
Managing Partner & Co-Founder, NextLeap Ventures - connecting investors with Israeli High-Tech Innovation. Israel has long been known as the “Startup Nation” with more than 6,000 active startups, making it the world leader for startups per capita. Recently, with the increase in unicorns (Israel has the highest number of unicorns per capita) as well as R&D centers of multinational corporations (530 R&D centers), Israel is transforming to become the “Scale-Up Nation.”www.forbes.com
Comments / 0