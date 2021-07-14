Learning From Israel's Successful Innovation Ecosystem

Cuba, facing ever worsening economic crises, had its people take to the streets protesting over the weekend. In turn, authorities blocked social media sites in an apparent effort to stop the flow of information into, out of and within the beleaguered nation. Much like our China taught and inspired High Tech blocking what they deem to be “misinformation” during the United States election (misinformation depending on the politics as the source of COVID-19 was first repressed then with regime change accepted to talk about by High Tech).