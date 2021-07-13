Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS

By LIVE scanners Codes Cheatsheet
flagscanner.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Flash Flood Warning for… Coconino County in north central Arizona… Navajo County in north central Arizona… Until 345 PM MST. At 1239 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Clear Creek and Chevelon Canyon drainages including along Highway 99 south of Winslow. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… mainly rural areas of Coconino and Navajo Counties This includes the following highways… State Route 99 between mile markers 23 and 37. This includes the following streams and drainages… Potato Wash, Clear Creek, Chevelon Canyon, Jacks Canyon and Black Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE.

flagscanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Coconino County, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Winslow, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Slot Canyon#Extreme Weather#Doppler#State Route 99#Potato Wash#Starlight Pines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600,000 to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general's office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...

Comments / 0

Community Policy