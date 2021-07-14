Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DTN Grain Open: Soybeans Follow Wheat Higher

By Tregg Cronin, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 3/4 cent per bushel, November soybeans are up 2 1/2 cents, and September KC wheat is up 5 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains were mixed to higher overnight with gains being led by Chicago wheat while small losses were seen in corn and soybean oil. The focus is firmly on weather the next 10 to 14 days as the critical pollination phase is on the Midwest. If yield potential is being perceived as slipping, risk premium will be required.

agfax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Soybeans#Dtn#Wheat#Cme#The Federal Reserve#Senate#Democrats#U S Dollar#Treasury#Asian#European#Dalian Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Skip Higher

Looking to Friday’s market, the cattle complex will have a lot to sort through as both the monthly Cattle on Feed report and bi-annual Cattle Inventory report will be released Friday afternoon. Thursday was a winning day for the cattle contracts as both the live and feeder cattle futures closed...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly decline, weather worries limit losses

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday with the market set for a weekly decline, although concerns over unfavourable weather in key exporting countries curbed losses. Corn rose and was set for a second week of gains as dry weather in the U.S. Midwest...
AgricultureDurango Herald

Grains mixed, liveestock higher

Wheat for Sep. was off 8.25 cents at $6.84 a bushel; Sep. corn was down 17.25 cents at $5.4725 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 7 cents at $4.6150 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 15.25 cents at $14.01 a bushel. Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug....
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans lower as extended weather shows dryness easing

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Corn and soybean futures slipped on Friday, pressured by extended forecasts calling for cooler weather into August, though hot, dry weather in the coming week across the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices. Wheat traded both sides of even as concerns over unfavorable weather in key...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans lower on the week as traders eye long-term weather

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures slipped on Friday, pressured by extended forecasts calling for cooler weather into August, though hot, dry weather in the coming week across the U.S. Midwest underpinned prices. Wheat ended lower as concerns over unfavorable weather in key exporting countries countered...
Agricultureagfax.com

Wheat: Drought Threatens Production, Supply Concerns – DTN

Remember back to spring of 2020 when pictures and videos of people hoarding toilet paper filled social media and the news? Well, move over toilet paper because 2021 may likely be the year to stock up on food staples again, mainly due to drought-stressed, failing crops in the United States and Canada.
Agricultureagfax.com

Ohio Wheat: Late Harvest, Grain Quality Concerns

Most of the winter wheat in Ohio has been harvested. However, persistent wet weather has delayed harvest in some areas of the state. Late harvest coupled with excessive rainfall means more time for late-season mold growth, mycotoxin accumulation, test weight reduction, and sprouting; all of which could result in poor overall grain quality. In a previous CORN newsletter article, we summarized some of our wheat harvest date research here.
Agricultureagfax.com

Soybeans: High Oleic Premium Opportunities Build – DTN

High-oleic soybean acres are expected to increase in the coming years to provide more farmers the chance to cash in on premium opportunities, which can be more than $2 per bushel. Demand is on the rise for the healthier cooking oil made from high oleic soybeans, according to representatives from...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

DTN Weekly Average DDG Price Turns Higher

OMAHA (DTN) -- The DTN average price for domestic distillers dried grains (DDG) from 33 locations reporting for the week ended July 22 was $177 per ton, up $7 from one week ago. Prices turned the corner finally and moved higher on average as the cash corn price is nearly unchanged versus last week, while cash soybean meal is slightly higher than last week. The demand in the export market this past week is also helping DDG prices firm.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Lower, Looking for Rain

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 13 3/4 cents, November soybeans are down 21 cents and September KC wheat is down 12 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher with support from higher markets in Europe and Asia. According to the Wall Street Journal, this week’s favorable earnings reports have helped stocks recover from Monday’s big losses, related to the resurgence of coronavirus infections. U.S. weekly grain export sales and jobless claims are due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT, followed by existing U.S. home sales at 9 a.m.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls for 1st time in 7 sessions; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures retreated on Thursday after six straight sessions of gains, although losses were limited by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in top exporters Russia and the United States. Corn lost 1.2% and soybeans slid. "The weather situation is not good, it has...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat snaps winning streak; corn, soybeans also fall

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures plunged 2.6% on Thursday, snapping a six-session streak of gains as traders locked in profits from the rally. Soybean futures were down 2.0%, with the latest weather forecasts showing that some timely rains will arrive in...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Endure Phantom Forecast, End Mostly Lower

December corn and November soybeans closed lower Thursday but were well off their lows as it remained difficult to find significant rain in the forecast. September Minneapolis wheat recovered from being down 26 3/4 cents earlier and finished up 6 1/4 cents. September corn closed down 7 1/4 cents and...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Breaches Ninety Cents

The cotton market finally pierced its ninety-cent resistance Thursday morning amid decent export sales news, and a retreating U.S. dollar. A surging Dow Jones is also helping cotton’s bullish cause. Although there are rising COVID infections, the marketplace (that is the equities and commodities) is handling the adversity fairly well.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts March Higher

Heading into Wednesday’s afternoon trade, the livestock contracts are setting out capture gains while traders are seemingly interested and the opportunity presents itself. The livestock contracts are having a strong day as the live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog contracts all rally into Wednesday’s afternoon trade. The biggest disappointment is seeing that cash cattle in Kansas are selling for $1.00 lower but with packers having ample supplies of cattle committed for the weeks ahead, we knew that pressure loomed over the cash market.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Overnight as U.S. Stocks Recover

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 3 cents, November soybeans are down 5 cents and September KC wheat is up 6 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures are starting higher a second day as Asia and Europe follow the lead of Tuesday’s U.S. rebound. Rising cases of coronavirus remain a concern, but markets will also be watching more earnings reports Wednesday, including one for Johnson and Johnson.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat climbs on deteriorating crop conditions

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn gained, as a lower-than-expected weekly crop rating focused attention back to dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat up for sixth session on global supply concerns; soybeans fall

* Wheat rises on crop concerns * Soybeans ease on weaker oil prices, slowing China demand (Updates prices, changes dateline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as adverse weather in key exporting countries raised supply concernswhile soybeans edged lower on weaker oil prices and slowing demand in top importer China. Corn was flat. "There are definitely problems for the U.S. and spring wheat crops but we will get to know how big the problem is when the harvest starts, which is about two weeks from now for the U.S. spring wheat and Canada is about a month later," said one Singapore-based trader, who sells U.S. wheat to millers in Asia. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) climbed 0.4% to $7.03-1/4 a bushel by 1130 GMT, having risen to $7.10 a bushel earlier in the session and touching a May 18 high of $7.18 a bushel on Tuesday. Soybeans lost 0.4% to $13.82-1/2 a bushel, while corn was unchanged at $5.65-3/4 a bushel. The wheat market is being underpinned by crop concerns in North America and the Black Sea region. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a report released after Monday's market close, rated 11% of U.S. spring wheat as good or excellent, down from 16% a week earlier and below analysts' average estimate of 15%. The USDA last week projected that U.S. spring wheat production would shrink to a 33-year low. The agency left unchanged its good/excellent score for U.S. corn at 65%, short of an analyst consensus of 66%. It raised the soybean rating by 1 percentage point to 60%, in line with expectations. China's soybean imports from Brazil slipped in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. Declining soybean crush margins have hit China's demand, which has been strong in recent months as the country's recovering pig herd boosted consumption. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybeans, soyoil, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Chang Pct End Ytd e Move 2020 Pct Move CBOT wheat 703.25 2.75 0.39 640.50 9.80 CBOT corn 566.25 0.50 0.09 484.00 16.99 CBOT soy 1382.50 -6.00 -0.43 1311.00 5.45 Paris wheat 217.75 -0.25 -0.11 213.25 2.11 Paris maize 259.00 2.00 0.78 219.00 18.26 Paris rapeseed 527.00 -8.25 -1.54 418.25 26.00 WTI crude oil 68.26 1.06 1.58 48.52 40.68 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.08 1.2213 -3.63 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Chizu Nomiyama)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains into sixth session on crop conditions

CANBERRA, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures advanced on Wednesday for a sixth consecutive session, hovering near a two-month high marked in the previous session, as deteriorating crop conditions raised concerns about global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.8%...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Broad Market Anxiety Subsides

One day after grain prices were restrained by heavy outside selling, new-crop contracts of corn and soybeans posted double-digit gains, joined by modest gains in winter wheat. September Dow Jones futures are trading up over 600 points Tuesday afternoon, regaining composure after being spooked by rising coronavirus infections Monday. September...

Comments / 0

Community Policy