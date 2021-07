There are innumerable online services and apps these days that it is almost impossible to keep track of all the usernames and passwords for them. Thankfully, some of those services allow you to sign up and log into their network using a Google account or, sometimes, a Facebook account. Two years ago, Apple launched its own take on that convenience with “Sign in with Apple,” and Twitter might be adopting the technology to help make it easier for both old and new users to jump on board with their iPhones and iPad.