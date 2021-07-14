Sunbury teen charged with attacking Geisinger RN

DANVILLE — An 18-year-old teen from Sunbury is facing assault charges for attacking a registered nurse at Geisinger Medical Center earlier this month. According to the criminal complaint filed by Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff, RN Meghan Pontz said that Amaya Starr Kipple, of 107 Reagan St., kicked her in the left knee, punched her in the neck and chest area and spit on her neck and chest area while Pontz was caring for her the morning of July 1. Pontz told Dyroff Kipple was screaming that she wanted to go home. The nurse said that Kipple was eventually restrained.