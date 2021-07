We’d put money on the fact that if we asked the world what it was most excited to do after the pandemic, the overwhelming answer would be to go on vacation. Vacations used to feel like a luxury bonus to normal life. Only after being starved of foreign countries for over a year have we realized that they’re an essential aspect of it. New food, new experiences, good weather, and all of the other pros to a holiday are the things that keep us alive and young. Well, it looks like holiday time is creeping closer, so we enlisted the help of Luisaviaroma to round up our 2021 vacation essentials.