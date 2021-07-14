Cancel
New Star Trek movie to be helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 10 days ago
WandaVision director Matt Shakman will take the reins for the next Star Trek movie, Deadline reports. Production is due to start in spring 2022 with a planned release date of June 2023, but no cast members have been officially confirmed yet. Back in 2015, The Hollywood Reporter said that Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, who played Kirk and Spock in 2009's Star Trek and its two follow-ups, 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness and 2016's Star Trek Beyond, had signed on for a fourth instalment. However, it's currently unclear whether Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, and the rebooted franchise's other cast members will return.

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

