OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 16 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 12 3/4 cents, September KC wheat is down 5 1/2 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 8 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is down 15 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 230.13 points and September crude oil is up $0.02 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.080 and August gold is down $4.40 per ounce. Just ahead of the close, grain and soybean futures are a sea of red, with only soybean oil hanging in positive territory. With the ongoing weather uncertainty -- bullish short term, but better rain chances next week -- funds have continued to liquidate longs. While U.S. soybeans are close to dominating export circles again in September, rumors are that China bought a chunk of Argentine beans.