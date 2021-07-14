Cancel
Middle East

Egypt has asked Lebanon's Hariri not to give up on cabinet formation - Al Hadath TV

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri looks on as he meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

BEIRUT, July 14 (Reuters) - Egypt has asked Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri not to give up on forming a cabinet, regional television station Al Hadath said on Wednesday citing its sources.

The network also said that Cairo would send a high level delegation to Beirut soon to support efforts to name a government and that it would work on a roadmap to resolving the Lebanese crisis.

Hariri is currently on a visit to Cairo.

