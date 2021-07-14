Old, leaky pipes are a headache for Walhalla

Walhalla water crews got little rest over the July 4 weekend. Scott Parris, the utilities superintendent, says the city’s new treatment plant near West Union is piping water to some customers at a higher than normal pressure, and that’s become too much for lines in the Halfway Branch area. At one point this week, customers on Albert’s Road and the Poplar Springs had no service. Line leaks required repair crews to be called out during the early morning hours of yesterday. Further exacerbating the situation is a shortage in the supply of replacement PVC pipe. Parris explained the shortage is so severe that suppliers are not quoting a price until they fill orders.