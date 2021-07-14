51-Year-Old Pinellas Park Man Arrested Resident On Child Porn Charges

PINELLAS PARK, FL. – A 51-year-old Pinellas Park man has been arrested on child porn charges according to police.

Investigators say a yearlong investigation into Pinellas Park resident Duane Scott Baker, 51, resulted in a search warrant being executed on his residence 6842 80th Terrace.

This search warrant resulted in the discovery of multiple images and movies involving child sexual abuse material.

Baker was arrested and charged with twenty counts of possession of child pornography.

