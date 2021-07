The alternative investment market is estimated to be north of $13 trillion in assets. Despite COVID and economic uncertainty, the alternative investment industry has displayed significant signs of growth, becoming more mainstream as access to opportunities is becoming democratized and as investors seek higher returns in a low-interest-rate environment. One of the biggest challenges has been finding the right deals and opportunities efficiently. Vincent has built a comprehensive search engine for alternative asset investment opportunities, allowing investors to build tailored searches based on their preferences and portfolio requirements. Opportunities can be filtered by asset class, investment minimums, liquidity, and potential returns across real estate, private equity, art, collectibles, and venture.