Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, IA

State Softball Pairings for all classes

By Bennett Blake
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0jjz_0awSmGTT00

(Fort Dodge) The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will hold the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge next week. Regional Final contests took place on Monday and Tuesday, setting the field of qualifiers.

Teams from area conferences advancing to state in Class 1A include Wayne and SE Warren, in Class 2A Earlham and Underwood, and in Class 3A Atlantic. We will have Atlantic’s first round contest on the air on KS95.7 FM on Monday, July 19th at 7:30 p.m. against Anamosa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckyps_0awSmGTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUohE_0awSmGTT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9LZl_0awSmGTT00

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Education
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Underwood, IA
City
Earlham, IA
City
Anamosa, IA
Local
Iowa Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Softball Pairings#Se Warren#Class 2a Earlham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
Related
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Owen Hoover & Jake Wailes Win High School & Junior SWIFT Fishing Tournament at Mormon Trail Lake

(Atlantic) CAM high school student angler Owen Hoover of Anita scored the victory in the Powerade High School Bank Series at the Cappel’s ACE Hardware SWIFT bass tournament at Mormon Trail Lake on Sunday with his bag of 3 fish totaling 38.5 inches. Second was Cooper Jipsen from Atlantic. His three fish measured 35.75 inches and rounding out the top 5 were Logan Eilts from Atlantic in third with 20 inches, Teagan Steinhuehler from Harlan with 13 inches was fourth and in fifth was Colton Rudy of Atlantic with 12 inches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy