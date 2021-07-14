State Softball Pairings for all classes

(Fort Dodge) The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will hold the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge next week. Regional Final contests took place on Monday and Tuesday, setting the field of qualifiers.

Teams from area conferences advancing to state in Class 1A include Wayne and SE Warren, in Class 2A Earlham and Underwood, and in Class 3A Atlantic. We will have Atlantic’s first round contest on the air on KS95.7 FM on Monday, July 19th at 7:30 p.m. against Anamosa.