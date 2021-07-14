Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Veteran Nets and Danske Bank exec appointed as MyChargeBack VP of European operations

finextra.com
 10 days ago

MyChargeBack, the leading dispute resolution firm for resolving complex card-not-present transaction disputes, which has solved thousands of payment related claims for consumers worldwide, has announced that Scandinavian payments industry veteran Judith Persson has been appointed Vice President of European Operations and Business Development. Judith joins MyChargeBack from Nets, one of...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danske Bank#Veteran#Debit Card#Scandinavian#Nordic#The Aite Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Goldman Sachs Clearing and Settling Crypto ETPs for European Clients

The decision by Goldman Sachs to deal with ETPs comes following a recent survey that involved over 150 family offices that the bank does business with. Goldman Sachs is now settling and clearing crypto-linked Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) for its European hedge fund clients. It has been revealed by sources familiar with the matter.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

DigitSec appoints Phil Lepanto as VP of customer success

DigitSec announced it has added Phil Lepanto as vice president of customer success. The company also closed an oversubscribed seed round of financing led by New York-based K20 Fund and individual angel investors to enable highly effective security solutions for SaaS (software as a service), including Salesforce. Lepanto serves on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

KPMG's banking audits not up to scratch, says UK watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) - KPMG’s bank audits needed improvements for an “unacceptable” third year running and the accounting firm will be closely monitored, Britain’s auditing watchdog said on Friday in an unusually blunt assessment of leading accountants. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said checks of 103 audits by KPMG, PwC, Deloitte,...
Economympamag.com

Major non-bank lender appoints new VP of origination

Alternative lender Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital Ltd. has announced the appointment of Andrei Gropper as its new vice president of origination. Gropper will be tasked with growing the lender’s debt book and expanding its real estate portfolio, as well as handling the onboarding of new businesses. “Cameron Stephens has become...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Zilch secures USD 110 mln in debt and equity

BNPL fintech Zilch has raised an extra USD 110 million in debt and equity three months after it announced its USD 80 million Series B, according to AltFi. Zilch’s latest funding effort, which is an extension of the aforementioned Series B, was led by Goldman Sachs’ asset management and private credit team and DMG Ventures, the investment arm of Daily Mail owner Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT). The fintech will use the fresh cash to help it expand further into the US, a goal it first outlined back in April 2021 when it raised the first tranche of its Series B.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Laurent Meyer To Join Barclays As Vice Chairman For Investment Banking Europe

Barclays today announces the appointment of Laurent Meyer as Vice Chairman for Investment Banking Europe. With over 28 years of investment banking experience, Laurent will focus on driving revenue growth for the Investment Banking business in Europe, with a focus on delivering M&A and Equity Capital Markets advice to clients in France and across Europe. In addition, he will work closely with Raoul Salomon, Country CEO for France, as well as Investment Banking country, product and sector teams, to maximise client opportunities across Barclays.
Businessinvesting.com

UK bank Barclays poaches Laurent Meyer from SocGen

PARIS (Reuters) - British bank Barclays (LON:BARC) has poached Laurent Meyer from French rival Societe Generale (PA:SOGN) to become Barclays' new vice-chairman for its European investment banking arm. Barclays on Thursday said that Meyer would focus on driving revenue growth for the investment banking business in Europe, with a focus...
BusinessScreendaily

German film financier DZ Bank appoints former Telepool exec

Leading German film financier DZ Bank has appointed former Telepool executive André Druskeit as its new Munich-based head of media and entertainment banking, effective immediately. DZ Bank has been involved in the financing of around 2,500 film and TV productions since 2000, including series’ Babylon Berlin, Dark, and Das Boot;...
BusinessVirginia Business

Old Point National Bank appoints VP operations

Christopher Hobbs comes from U.Va. Community Credit Union. Hampton-based Old Point National Bank has appointed Christopher Hobbs as its vice president of operations, the bank announced Wednesday. “We are so pleased to have Chris Hobbs join the Old Point family,” said Susan R. Ralston, executive vice president and chief operating...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Green Cubes Technology Appoints Power Industry Veteran as Chief Operating Officer

Ken Johnson adds manufacturing and supply chain expertise to global operations. Green Cubes Technology (Green Cubes), the leader in producing Lithium-ion (Li-ion) power systems that facilitate the transition from lead acid batteries and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to green Li-ion battery power, appointed Ken Johnson as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the company. Mr. Johnson reports to Keith Washington, President and CEO of Green Cubes, supporting all business units and operations.
Businesstechwire.net

Effectual Names Tech Veteran Carson to Public-Sector VP Role

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Effectual, a managed and professional services company, has named Jeff Carson as vice president of Public Sector Technology. Carson, based in the Austin, Texas,...
Businessfinextra.com

LedgerEdge appoints Michelle Neal as CEO of US operations

LedgerEdge, the next-generation ecosystem for trading, announces the appointment of Michelle Neal as CEO of US operations. This appointment will support the US expansion of the firm, which is rolling out a global corporate bond trading platform built on distributed ledger technology. LedgerEdge is starting with the launch of a UK multi-lateral trading facility in Q3 2021, followed by a launch of a US alternative trading system in Q1 2022.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

JPMorgan seeks VP of operations, control management for new healthcare venture

JPMorgan Chase a vice president of control management and operations for Morgan Health, its new healthcare company focused on improving the quality of healthcare in the U.S. Responsibilities for the new leader will include establishing a control management framework, managing vendor and consultant onboarding, maintaining contracts and working as a liaison with partners in the compliance, risk, audit and legal services.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital Announces Appointment of New VP of Origination

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- Leading non-bank lender, Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital Ltd. (“CSMC”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrei Gropper as Vice President (VP) of Origination. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005302/en/. Leading non-bank lender, Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital Ltd. (“CSMC”), announces the...
Businesssgbonline.com

Primary Arms Appoints VP/GM Of Optics

Primary Arms announced the addition of Donald Riley to its executive leadership team as Vice President and General Manager, Primary Arms Optics. With over 21 years of experience in senior leadership, Riley brings extensive knowledge of manufacturing, defense, engineering, and commercial markets. His broad range of experience includes operations restructures, electronics manufacturing, Lean/Six Sigma implementation, and new product development.
Economyfinextra.com

Danske Bank introduces carbon neutral mortgage

Danske Bank's Northern Ireland unit has launched the UK’s first mortgage to be certified as carbon neutral. The mortgage was certified by the Carbon Trust, which has measured the carbon footprint of providing mortgages, including the emissions generated throughout the mortgage lifecycle. Physical paperwork forms the largest part of the...
Businesstctmagazine.com

Essentium appoints Darren Shackelford as VP of Service Delivery Support

Essentium has announced the expansion of its services and support team with the executive promotion of Darren Shackelford to Vice President of Service Delivery Support. In a recent survey ran by the company, 28% of manufacturers reported their personnel lacked additive manufacturing (AM) skills. Hence, Essentium is working to establish a global services and support team that will give users of 3D printing access to the tools and training required to ‘realise the true value of industrial-scale AM.’

Comments / 0

Community Policy