Veteran Nets and Danske Bank exec appointed as MyChargeBack VP of European operations

BNPL fintech Zilch has raised an extra USD 110 million in debt and equity three months after it announced its USD 80 million Series B, according to AltFi. Zilch’s latest funding effort, which is an extension of the aforementioned Series B, was led by Goldman Sachs’ asset management and private credit team and DMG Ventures, the investment arm of Daily Mail owner Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT). The fintech will use the fresh cash to help it expand further into the US, a goal it first outlined back in April 2021 when it raised the first tranche of its Series B.