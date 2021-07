The NBA Draft trade rumors are heating up as the draft itself is quickly approaching. The most buzz seems to be coming from the No. 3 pick, which is in possession of the Cavs. It’s almost a foregone conclusion that the Pistons will take Cade Cunningham at No. 1 and the Rockets seem to be smitten on Jalen Green at No. 2. The intrigue starts with the Cavs and that third pick.