Investors received a reality check on July 19, when US stocks suffered their worst daily loss of 2021, as of mid-July. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%, as renewed worries over the COVID-19 pandemic bubbled up on new confirmed cases and related hospitalizations trended higher in the US and around the world in recent weeks. This comes on top of some other causes for caution, including valuations that are elevated relative to historical averages and some higher inflation reports.