Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

The Most Compatible Celebrity Couples, Based on Their Zodiac Sign

By Greta Heggeness
purewow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’d do anything to be a fly on the wall in the homes of our favorite celebrity couples, so we can see what really goes down behind closed doors. That’s why we turned to Michelle Fedrizzi, the founder and owner of Auric (a wellness boutique aiming to help people achieve spiritual enlightenment), for a list of four of the most astrologically compatible celebrity couples.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Prince William
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Mercury#British Royal Family#Auric#Moons#Cancer#Tauruses#Machine Gun Kelly#Mgk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
LifestyleElite Daily

This Is Your Most Secret Fear, According To Your Zodiac Sign

If you follow or study astrology, you've probably spent hours upon hours Googling and researching your sign and the qualities associated with it. You’ve probably wondered, “Is this really how I come off?” The interpretations available about each zodiac sign tend to take a positive approach 99% of the time, which can be very uplifting — but can also feel a little too good to be true. Since there’s an array of information to be digested about the zodiac, it's not too often that you come across the not-so-fun facts about your zodiac sign, like your most secret fear.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out About Princess Diana & Meghan Markle in Rare Interview

The Duchess of York has something to say about Princess Diana, and we're all ears. During a candid interview with People﻿, Sarah Ferguson revealed that her longtime friend would be pleased if she could see her sons Prince William and Prince Harry today. Ferguson said, "She would be very proud of her sons and their wives. And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that's what she loved."
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

8 Reasons Aquarius Is The Most Misunderstood Sign Of The Zodiac

When you think about Aquarius individuals, what usually comes to mind? Is it their humanitarian qualities, their sharp wit, or their unique self-expression? All of the above are pretty accurate, but what rings even more true is how misunderstood they can be. For starters, they are often mistaken as a water sign, because of the “Aqua” part of their name, but once you get to know an Aquarius, you’ll notice that they’re anything but watery. They maintain their opinions and authenticity like no one else, and can oftentimes be considered stubborn for it. They tend to walk the path untaken, and at times they actually prefer things done the hard way. Aquarius is a fixed air sign, so they adhere to their beliefs and outlook on life with a strong consistency. They’re a lot more intelligent than they like to let on, because of their detached, distanced approach to situations. They need a lot of space to be themselves, and they’re not willing to compromise that for anyone.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Why Prince William and Kate Middleton's exotic honeymoon broke tradition

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a spectacular royal wedding in 2011, and they embarked on a no-expense-spared trip to the Seychelles for their honeymoon shortly after. The reason Prince William and Kate Middleton's post-wedding holiday broke with tradition was not because of the destination, but because of the timings!
LifestyleMichigan Daily

What your zodiac sign needs to know for Leo season (07/20-07/26)

The week opens with a Mercury sextile Uranus transit, which encourages us to converse with people who are very different from us. It is important to keep an open mind and think toward the future at this time. Gaining new perspectives can teach us a lot about ourselves and the world, and we can use this knowledge to solve our problems. The moon is in Sagittarius, pushing us to pursue our passions, explore the world and learn more about anything and everything. However, do not be too reckless and at least plan ahead.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

The 3 Smartest Zodiac Signs Are Definitely Secret Nerds

If you’re a library regular, community wisdom-holder, mathematics whiz, or just have an extra-sharp memory, there’s a chance you’re one of the smartest signs in the zodiac. Whether or not you like astrology, admit it—aren’t you just a little curious?. Before I get into my lighthearted roundup, a disclaimer: When...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

When Prince William and Kate Middleton lived in Chile - details

You will probably be familiar with Prince William and Kate Middleton's regal UK homes of Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, where they live with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but what about when they used to live abroad?. Both the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Is This Why Kate Middleton Shares So Many Photos Of Her Kids?

Kate Middleton is a whizz behind the camera. Hop on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram page and find heaps of family photos of the royal couple and their young family. The doting mother-of-three regularly shares snaps of their daily life, and the public gobbles up info about the cards they make for Princess Diana and cake-decorating skills. Kate has transformed the once loftier-than-thou image of the British royals to the more relatable everyday family that fans have grown to love.
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

Transform Your To-Do List With Your Zodiac Sign

Endless to-do lists are a universal language these days. No matter who you are or what industry you work in, new tasks spawn at work and at home seemingly faster than any of us can get them done. If you're sick of feeling like your insurmountable list of tasks is calling the shots in your life, try some of these tips below to turn your to-do list on its head in ways compatible with your zodiac sign.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Meghan Markle latest news – Royal war triggered ‘when Anne ordered Prince Harry NOT to marry unsuitable Meghan’

MEGHAN Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson felt like “something stuck to the bottom of her shoe” as their marriage broke down. The producer and talent agent told how his marriage to the Duchess came under strain as the pair were filming in different cities - before Meghan cited “irreconcilable differences” and filed for divorce in 2013.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince George has the most adorable nickname for Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. We love knowing about all the royal family’s nicknames for each other because it proves that, really, they’re just like us. Prince Harry has a very sweet nickname for Kate Middleton – he reportedly calls her ‘Cath’ – and he refers to his wife, Meghan Markle, as ‘Meg’. And Meghan’s pals call Harry ‘Haz’. Cute? We think so.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleThought Catalog

This Is The Affirmation Every Zodiac Sign Needs To Hear Right Now

I understand my steps, even if the path is not clear. Proceeding with caution, slowing down, speeding up, changing course. It’s all okay, Aries. You don’t need to justify your path or explain it to anyone as long as you are self-reflective and transparent with yourself. You are great at changing direction and keeping things flowing into new beginnings. Trust your ability to lead yourself to where you want to be.
Lifestyle21ninety.com

Summer Love Forecast: Here Are The 10 Most Romantic Zodiac Signs

The secrets are in the stars – the secrets of romance, of course. Every zodiac sign is capable of showing love to their partner and being a romantic partner, but to what extent? Based on their compatibility with their fellow signs, these ten water, fire, earth and air signs are able to extend an extra amount of compassion to their loved ones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy