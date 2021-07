A new GTA 6 rumor has surfaced over on Reddit, and it has divided Grand Theft Auto fans in the process. Almost every week there are at least a couple new GTA 6 leaks, or rumors, or reports that make the rounds. Typically, the sources are anonymous and the believability varies drastically. This week, we have a new rumor, from an anonymous source, claiming to reveal the GTA 6 radio stations, or at least some of them. Like any rumor, report, or leak, there are plenty of optimists out there ready to gobble up whatever you throw their way. However, many Grand Theft Auto fans aren't sold on the new leak.