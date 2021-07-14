European Central Bank green lights digital euro investigation
The European Central Bank is to begin a two-year investigation into the prospects for launching a digital euro. Experimental work conducted by the ECB over the past nine months found no major technical obstacles to any of the assessed design options for both the Target Instant Payments Settlement System and alternatives such as blockchain. The experiments also suggested that architectures combining centralised and decentralised elements are possible.www.finextra.com
Comments / 0