The ECB Starts Work on Creating a Digital Version of the Euro

On the eve of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement, the euro dropped to a three-month low versus the U.S. dollar. Everyone expects the ECB to maintain its dovishness, especially after it tweaked its inflation target, but the relatively minor declines in EUR/USD this month suggests that sellers may be exhausted. This poses a risk for anyone anticipating further losses in EUR/USD following the ECB announcement. The central bank has given traders plenty of time to price in dovishness and its decision to set a new inflation target two weeks before its policy decision was intended to mitigate volatility when the details are released. All of this suggests that EUR/USD could rally on ECB day.