Super Mario and Tag Heuer get together for a $2,150 limited edition smartwatch
The energetic Mushroom Kingdom hero, Super Mario, is here to make times good again! TAG Heuer and Super Mario have joined forces to create a limited edition version of Tag’s Connected Wear OS smartwatch. Your favorite video game plumber will be adorning your wrists in various watch faces and animations. He will encourage wearers to get active and reward them when they move. The more active you are, the livelier the watch’s dial will become. With Mario in the loop, one can expect some gaming fun too.luxurylaunches.com
