97.8% of COVID-related deaths in CT were unvaccinated, data shows

By Jordan Fenster
Connecticut Post
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 650 Connecticut residents have died with COVID-19 since the state began broadly vaccinating against the disease — and nearly 98 percent of them were unvaccinated, data shows. Between Feb. 21, when the state solidified its age-based vaccine rollout, and July 1, state records show 651 COVID-related deaths in...

