Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. After years of planning, executing, and building sweat equity, your business is picking up steam. The product engineering team is cranking out innovative products left and right. Customers are thrilled with the services you provide. Before you know it, you’re on track to increase your output year over year by 500 percent – or maybe even 5,000 percent! – and you realize you need to hire more people to help you achieve your goal. And you need to hire them fast.