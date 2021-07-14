Pet of the Day: Meet Scarlet!

Celebrating History Family Day on the Farm, with our Host, Erickson’s Petting Zoo, 11890 Hope Rd Se, Osakis, MN. Come join the Douglas County Historical Society (DCHS) for fun and treats! All donations from the fund raiser goes to the DCHS. Also, joining us will be members from the antique tractor club, Pioneer Power Club with a tractor display. Another FANTASTIC history club, the Rose City Threshing & Heritage Organization will be attendance with a few displays. Rose City Threshing have their Threshing Bee on July 24 & 25 at 17961 Co. Rd 66, Miltona, MN. Fun day on the 106 year old farm, all the animals to see, feed and pet. Large farm yard with vintage machinery, large playground and live music thru the day. Come on out, step back in time and support the DCHS. Special admission pricing for this day. $5.00 per person, car full for just $10.00.
