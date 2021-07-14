Cancel
Kokomo, IN

KPB concert to feature travel destinations, Marching Wildkats

By Keith Whitford
Kokomo Perspective
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, July 14, the Kokomo Park Band will present “Within Driving Distance-a Musical Travelog” at 7:30 p.m. in Highland Park. The program features vocalist Sally Duke and the bassoon duo of Jennifer Kirkman and Candi Granlund. The Kokomo High School Marching Wildcats will provide a pre-show at 7 p.m. The free concert is sponsored by Community First Bank of Indiana. Popcorn and drinks will be available from the "Serving in Love Team” of Morning Star Church. The program is part of the weekly KPB Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Kokomo Parks Department, Community Foundation of Howard County, the Allen Whitehill Clowes Foundation, the Center Township Trustee, and the Tippecanoe Arts Federation in cooperation with the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

