A killer roster of studios has assembled to take Star Wars into a world that it has never seen before, specifically the medium that is anime with the upcoming Disney+ series of Star Wars Visions, which revealed its first details at this year's Anime Expo. While most of the tales seemingly won't be directly linked to the story of Luke Skywalker, Rey, and the forces they fought against in both the Empire and the First Order, there is one story that will take the opportunity to dive into a very recognizable area of a galaxy far, far away.