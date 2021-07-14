Three Weeks to Determine a Decade: The Art of War
“The greatest victory is that which requires no battle.” – Sun Tzu. (Update: Jeff Skinner has agreed to waive his no trade clause prior to the Seattle Kraken expansion draft which means the Sabres will presumably protect forwards Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, Victor Olofsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Anders Bjork and Rasmus Asplund. Available forwards for the Kraken will likely be Cody Eakin, Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner.)hockeybuzz.com
Comments / 0