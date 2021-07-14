Cancel
Three Weeks to Determine a Decade: The Art of War

 10 days ago

“The greatest victory is that which requires no battle.” – Sun Tzu. (Update: Jeff Skinner has agreed to waive his no trade clause prior to the Seattle Kraken expansion draft which means the Sabres will presumably protect forwards Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, Victor Olofsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Anders Bjork and Rasmus Asplund. Available forwards for the Kraken will likely be Cody Eakin, Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner.)

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

NHLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Report: Wild expected to make an offer for Jack Eichel

When the Wild bought out the remaining four years on the contracts of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise this week, it freed up approximately $10 million in cap space for the upcoming season. As irony would have it, Jack Eichel — the 24-year-old former No. 2 overall draft pick who...
NHLsinbin.vegas

What Would The Golden Knights Have To Give Up To Get Jack Eichel?

I’ve been avoiding this topic for weeks and my plan was to continue to avoid it until it inevitably goes away. But… then I heard Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek mention it on the 31 Thoughts Podcast and I figured, ok why the heck not. Let’s explore it, give it a real look. Does it actually make sense? Heck, is it even possible?
NHLPosted by
NESN

Jack Eichel Trade Rumors: Market Taking Shape For Sabres Star?

The bad news for the Buffalo Sabres? It looks like they have to trade their best player, Jack Eichel. The good news? There’s a healthy little market developing. The NHL draft begins Friday night, and with it, comes a flurry of trade rumors. That’s especially true for a team like the Sabres that seems stuck in the middle of a never-ending rebuild.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

NHL rumors: Did Jack Eichel get traded yet?

Everyone knows Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel is unhappy. But did he get his way and get traded during the 2021 NHL Draft?. There will be some big moves during the 2021 NHL Draft, including the Buffalo Sabres selecting No. 1 overall. The draftees won’t be the only players getting...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on their offseason plans: ” is not going to preclude us from doing anything. We have some flexibility. That was a big part of the Duncan Keith trade… We’re going to be able to pursue some players if it works out. We’re also having some trade conversations.”
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Oily Residue

As the NHL news cycle played out over the past week, it seemed more and more that the Blackhawks and Oilers were reaching a stalemate on a deal to send Duncan Keith to Edmonton with a main roadblock being that Chicago didn't want to take on salary. It was surprising...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Thoughts on the Duncan Keith trade?

In this edition of the hotstove, we share our thoughts on the trade that sent Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 3rd round pick. I think this trade is horrendous for the Edmonton Oilers on so many levels. For one, Duncan Keith is...
NHLlocalsyr.com

Sabres traded D Rasmus Ristolainen to Flyers ahead of NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For years now Rasmus Ristolainen’s name has come up in trade rumors and now those rumors are a reality as the Sabres traded the 2013 eighth overall pick to the Flyers ahead of the NHL draft. In exchange, the Sabres acquired defenseman Robert Hagg, a first-round...
NHLzonecoverage.com

Minnesota Should Bow Out Of the Jack Eichel Sweepstakes

The Minnesota Wild are actively pursuing disgruntled star center Jack Eichel. This isn’t surprising news because they have desperately needed a No. 1 center since their inception and have the assets to make what would be a franchise-altering move. This is a rare opportunity for a player of his caliber to be available. On top of that, he’s 24 years old and has five years remaining on his contract.
Posted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers’ Ryan Strome, Pavel Buchnevich, Alex Georgiev all on the block; and about those Jack Eichel medical records

We are fast approaching the trade freeze being lifted at 1PM ET today. Here’s several quick hit tidbits on the New York Rangers to be aware of going into it. Frank Seravalli who is now with the Daily Faceoff absolutely crushed the NHL and ESPN’s Seattle Kraken expansion broadcast yesterday. He almost singlehandedly leaked every selection.
NHLFOX Sports

Sabres trade Ristolainen to Flyers; Reinhart could be next

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — General manager Kevyn Adams is just getting started after launching his offseason overhaul of the Buffalo Sabres by trading defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. Forward Sam Reinhart might be next. While stressing a deal hasn’t been competed, Adams confirmed a Sportsnet.ca report...
NHLdiebytheblade.com

What Should Eichel to the Minnesota Wild Look Like?

Now with the expansion draft come and gone, all eyes are focused on the Sabres big three remaining assets: Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, and Rasmus Ristolainen. As of late, it seems as if the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers have been linked to Eichel the most. It’s been reported that the Sabres price has not changed which has included two NHL players, two top prospects and/or a first round pick.

Comments / 0

