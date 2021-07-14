Beware the cartel of nations ravenous for a global corporate tax
Adam Smith’s 1776 warning needs updating. He said: “People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices.” If you have an unromantic understanding of government, you know it is composed not of disinterested altruists but of people as interested in maximizing their power as private-sector actors are interested in maximizing their profits. So, be wary when governments form cartels for enlarging their capture of society’s resources.www.washingtonpost.com
