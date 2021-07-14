Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Beware the cartel of nations ravenous for a global corporate tax

By Columnist
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Smith’s 1776 warning needs updating. He said: “People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices.” If you have an unromantic understanding of government, you know it is composed not of disinterested altruists but of people as interested in maximizing their power as private-sector actors are interested in maximizing their profits. So, be wary when governments form cartels for enlarging their capture of society’s resources.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Tax Law#Cartel#Tax Rate#Treasury#Americans#European Union#E U#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Taxation
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Why America has a debt ceiling: 5 questions answered

Another big fight is brewing over the U.S. debt ceiling, which is a statutory limit on how much the government can borrow to pay its bills. In an interview, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans won’t agree to lift the debt ceiling in “this free-for-all for taxes and spending” environment. Congress suspended the debt ceiling in 2019 for two years, ending July 31, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America’s economy needs

America’s road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out of cash by October or...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden promotes fossil fuel production, elsewhere

Things that don’t kill you make you stronger, it is said. On the other hand, some of those things that don’t kill you can make you deathly ill. President Biden has used his high office to promote economic competition while deliberately pulling the plug on the U.S. economy’s key source of energy. His war on fossil fuels, undertaken in the name of “climate change,” isn’t one of those things that will make America stronger. Forcing the nation to depend on adversaries for its power can only place its economic future in doubt.
Worldwiltonbulletin.com

Poland belittles media-law impact as U.S. warns on investment

Poland played down the impact of a draft law ousting U.S.-based Discovery Inc. as a senior Washington official warned that a perceived erosion in media freedom could hit investment sentiment toward the nation. The ruling party wants to pass legislation that will force Discovery to sell control of its Polish...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
Presidential ElectionForbes

How Biden’s Corporate Tax Plan Affects You

President Joe Biden is aiming to raise corporate taxes, meaning companies will pay a higher tax on their earnings. You might think an increase in this tax rate won’t do much to impact your bottom line—but according to some economic analysts, that’s far from the truth. Here’s what you need...
Washington Post

Delta variant poses major risk to Biden’s promises of swift economic comeback

A resurgence in coronavirus cases is threatening the Biden administration’s promises of a swift economic recovery, with Wall Street getting battered on Monday and some leading forecasters beginning to rethink their extremely rosy projections. The Biden administration is closely monitoring the economic risks associated with the delta variant, and senior...
U.S. Politicsschiffgold.com

Government Debt Looking as Sketchy as a Payday Loan

The US government continues to borrow and spend at a torrid pace, running massive deficits month after month. The US national debt currently stands at nearly $28.5 trillion. That doesn’t account for the trillions of unfunded liabilities. And there is no end to the spending in sight. There are trillions of dollars in new spending programs coming down the pike.
POTUSWashington Post

What happens to the economy when $5.2 trillion in stimulus wears off?

The U.S. government spent at least $5.2 trillion to combat the covid-19 crisis. It stands as one of the most expensive, ambitious experiments in U.S. history. And it succeeded. A final phase of that assistance could begin this week, when the Treasury Department begins a $110 billion program of child...
POTUSWashington Times

June inflation report should put Americans on edge

Milton Friedman once said, “inflation is taxation without legislation.” That being the case, Americans could be in store for some hefty tax hikes in the months ahead. According to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation report, “The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.9 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.6 percent in May.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy