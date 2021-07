The pandemic shook the aviation industry from top to bottom. It’s well-publicized that airlines of all sizes have suffered severely with their operations and finances since early last year. However, this factor hasn’t deterred startups from launching. Several new low-cost carriers (LCCs) have been preparing to commence services over the last few months. With this in mind, the executives of these companies have come together to share how they are ensuring that operations get off to a flying start.