Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Watch Man Utd star Harry Maguire wallop home penalty for Sheff Utd at Wembley nine years before Euro 2020 spot-kick

By Thomas Blow
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago

ENGLAND star Harry Maguire smashed home his penalty during his country's shootout defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

But that's not the first time the defender has scored and lost a Wembley shootout - doing the same for boyhood club Sheffield United nine years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHjPi_0awSjjqD00
Harry Maguire, 28, scored his penalty in the shootout against Italy Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhxO6_0awSjjqD00
The defender came through the ranks at Sheffield United Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Maguire, 28, was part of the Blades squad that reached the League One play-off final in 2012.

The South Yorkshire side played out a dull 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town at Wembley and the game went to penalties.

Maguire, then aged 19, wasn't due to shoot from the spot with more experienced team-mates stepping up.

But with the shootout level after six penalties, the future Manchester United captain was called upon.

And the pressure was on as Gary Roberts had already hammered Huddersfield's seventh penalty beyond Blades goalkeeper Steve Simonsen.

But Maguire, shooting in front of the Terriers fans, was the coolest man in Wembley - walloping the ball past Huddersfield stopper Alex Smithies.

The event draws comparisons with England's shootout defeat on Sunday, with Sheffield United also ending up on the losing side.

Maguire came through the ranks at Bramall Lane, winning the club's Player of the Year award three years in-a-row before moving to Hull City in 2014.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNoli_0awSjjqD00

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, the Three Lions defender revealed his dad has suspected broken ribs after ticketless fans trampled on him at Wembley.

Maguire has also paid tribute to England's penalty takers - and admitted he would have thought twice about taking one for his country at such a young age.

And the Premier League star is aiming to go one step further in Qatar next year by winning the World Cup.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
226K+
Followers
24K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smithies
Person
Harry Maguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wembley#Manchester United#England#Blades#Huddersfield#Terriers#Ts Cs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
Country
Qatar
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

'All I can say is sorry': Marcus Rashford posts long, heartfelt response to England's agonising penalty shootout loss against Italy in the Euro 2020 final... with Man United star apologising for missing spot-kick and responding to racist abuse

Marcus Rashford has revealed his penalty agony after missing during England's shootout defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The Manchester United striker was brought on in the last minute of extra time to take a spot-kick, but his effort clipped the outside of a post. Jadon...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd ace Pogba tells England penalty flops: I am PROUD OF YOU

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has sent his support to England trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. Arsenal youngster Saka missed the decisive penalty in England's shootout lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. It came after Rashford and Sancho also failed to convert from the spot.
Premier League90min.com

Harry Kane's Drop in Market Value Alerts Man City and Man Utd

Manchester United and Manchester City have been put on high alert following a massive drop in Harry Kane's market value. Kane expressed his desire to leave Tottenham this summer in search of silverware, and has been linked with moves to United, City, and Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's side have been heavily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy