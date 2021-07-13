What Is the Best Diet Plan for Men?

What do you get when you combine flexibility with a vegetarian diet? The Flexitarian Diet! In her 2009 book “The Flexitarian Diet: The Mostly Vegetarian Way to Lose Weight, Be Healthier, Prevent Disease and Add Years to Your Life”, registered dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner explains how you can incorporate the benefits of a vegetarian diet without feeling deprived of meat. Ranked #2 in Best Diets Overall by U.S. News World and Report, this meal plan includes adding five food groups to your diet: “new meat” (vegetarian protein sources like beans, peas or eggs); fruits and veggies; whole grains; dairy; and sugar and spice. Benefits of this flexible approach to eating suggest that people may not only lose weight but can also improve their overall health, lower their rate of heart disease, diabetes and cancer, and live longer. So, should you be following the Flexitarian Diet? Here are some pros and cons to find out if it is right for you.
