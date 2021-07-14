Cancel
‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Told Story of Being ‘Starstruck’ when Meeting Michael J. Fox on ‘Family Ties’

By Matthew Wilson
Many fans would love to meet an actor from the hit series “Blue Bloods.” Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes bring together the Reagan family with all their flaws and strengths. But sometimes even celebrities get “starstruck” from time to time.

Take Estes for instance. He once met the one and only Michael J. Fox when he was a kid. And for Estes, that moment never left him, even as he became an actor himself. In a 2015 interview with Channel Guide Magazine, Estes discusses the time he got an autograph from the “Back to the Future” star. It was everything that Estes as a kid hoped for.

“I have seen a lot of people and even worked with a few great ones,” Estes told the outlet. “I was a young kid and I can’t remember why I was there — if one of my parents was meeting with someone on the set of ‘Family Ties.’ No one asked him to, and I was told to be quiet, and Michael J. Fox asked who I was. And unprovoked, he took a Polaroid with me and signed it. The way he did it was so classy.”

Michael J. Fox on His Career

Of course, Michael J. Fox may struggle to remember his encounter with the “Blue Bloods” star. At the time, the actor was overworked and appearing in multiple projects at once. So much so that it all felt like a blur in retrospect. On “The Late, Late Show with James Corden,” Fox discussed his work schedule back during the 1980s.

Fox would often film his hit TV show “Family Ties” during the day, taking large portions of his time. Meanwhile, he would go over to the “Back to the Future” set at night to work on the now-iconic film series. All that switching around sometimes made Fox confused.

“I had no idea what my name was (during filming),” he said as a joke. Fox admittedly depended on his co-stars and the crew to keep him straight. “I’d go to do a scene with another actor … and I’d think how’d I get here? How did this happen?”

These days, Fox has taken a break from acting and only appears in projects sporadically. The actor has been battling Parkinson’s disease for several years now. He admitted that acting would tire him out so he stepped away from the profession.

“There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a 12-hour workday, and memorizing seven pages of dialogue, is best behind me,” the 59-year-old said in the book, according to the New York Post. “At least for now … I enter a second retirement. That could change, because everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it.”

But Fox inspired a young Will Estes to follow his dreams appearing on “Blue Bloods” as a result.

