Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, MN

Cass-Crow Wing cluster shows how virus can spread among susceptible people.

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 10 days ago

A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Cass County has spread to Crow Wing County, where 18 new cases were found by health officials in the last two weeks. Despite efforts to provide vaccinations to area residents, health officials are concerned the cluster will continue to grow if more residents do not take preventive measures such as getting vaccinated or, if not vaccinated, wearing masks in public, and practicing social distancing.

www.walkermn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Brainerd, MN
City
Merrifield, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Health
County
Cass County, MN
City
Backus, MN
City
Pequot Lakes, MN
City
Motley, MN
Cass County, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cass Crow Wing#Pillager#Breezy Point#Minnesotans#Public Health Nurse#Cass County Public Health#Moderna#Johnson Johnson#Cdc#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy