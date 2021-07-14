Cass-Crow Wing cluster shows how virus can spread among susceptible people.
A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Cass County has spread to Crow Wing County, where 18 new cases were found by health officials in the last two weeks. Despite efforts to provide vaccinations to area residents, health officials are concerned the cluster will continue to grow if more residents do not take preventive measures such as getting vaccinated or, if not vaccinated, wearing masks in public, and practicing social distancing.www.walkermn.com
