This was, frankly, just an incredibly dumb night at Yankee stadium. Things started with an extended delay at the start of the night, all while no rain was falling. Then, the game got started and was played largely amid pouring rain, which only progressively got worse. As that was happening and the rain was reaching its climax, a fan through a baseball that hit Alex Verdugo, standing in left field, in the back. That caused all hell to break loose, and the flow of the game was gone. It was 1-1 at that point — with Jarren Duran securing his first major-league hit and then scoring the Red Sox’s only run — but then the Yankees got two solo homers before the game was delayed again, and ultimately called.