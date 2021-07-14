Celebrating summer at Sweetheart Days

Sweetheart Days in Hackensack kicked off last Friday with 10 days of food, fun, fireworks and much more. The events that brought out the most people were the Josh Duffee Jazz Quartet outdoor concert at city park and the Dachshund Races. There were three heats of six dogs racing for a spot in the finals. Three-time champion 14-year-old Stanley (wearing a red bandana) won his heat but lost to Otto in the finals. Sweetheart Days events continue through Sunday.