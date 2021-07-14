Cancel
Superman and Lois season 1, episode 12 review: Through the Valley of Death

By Scott Brown
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Not even Superman is strong enough to resist the will of Zod.” Spoilers for Superman and Lois season 1, episode 12 follow. Superman has gone with Morgan Edge and begins to have his mind erased. However, because this is Superman we’re talking about, he’ll fight to the bitter end. Meanwhile,...

FanSided

FanSided

