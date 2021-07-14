Superman and Lois season 1, episode 12 review: Through the Valley of Death

After a couple of close encounters of the "Injustice" kind last week, this week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois finds Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) aka Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) previously long-lost (and we bet Supes wishes he still was) half-brother Tal-Rho exactly where he needs to be… in a cage. But now that Clark's had a taste of what unchecked power feels like, how sure can we be that Tal-Rho still isn't in Supes' head? Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and soon-to-be series-regular Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) moving forward on a new story while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds an unexpected way to cope with a stressful day, as Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) look to get back to some sense of normalcy- as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for "Fail Safe";