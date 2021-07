Omaha, NE — Dust off your favorite stein because it’s officially Omaha Beer Week! The boozy week of activities kicked off Saturday at Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista. “We have 58 members this year and so unlike a beer festival that people might be more familiar with where it’s a one-day event that they have to pay to get in it’s actually just a lot of different events that all of our different member locations are doing across the entire week,” says Charley Steed, marketing chair for Omaha Beer Week.