Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Set to Produce Animated Graphic Novel Movie

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dteTf_0awSieJx00

In addition to starring in the long-running crime series “NCIS,” Wilmer Valderrama also has his own entertainment company called VW Entertainment.

Over the years, he’s played a major role in developing important TV shows and movies for the screen. Recently, he’s snatched up a new graphic novel for development called “Aztán” in a deal with CBS Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the current plan is to be on the lookout for a scribe to adapt the material into a television series instead. Once that happens, Valderrama will serve as an executive producer and Kaitlin Saltzman will be the co-executive producer. She is the vice president of the company and is Head of Scripted.

Eduardo Ancer wrote the graphic novel and Carlos Fabian Villa created the art. It is a Mesoamerican epic fantasy that is based on the Aztec myth regarding the Five Suns.

The epic graphic novel follows several voices as it explores warriors, royals, and rogues as they all take on the same thing — the race to gather each of the Masks of the Elemental Gods. The end goal is destruction. Each group wants to harness these powers to either prevent or create the collapse of the world as they know it.

Wilmer Valderrama is already boasting about the upcoming project on social media. He wrote on Instagram, “It’s an exciting time to create and develop an entire new world of content that evolves and elevates the narrative of many of the communities that haven’t seen their stories on a global [email protected] we keep leveling up.”

The graphic novel went from an independently published book with a Kickstarter campaign to now being under the wing of a successful production company.

Wilmer Valderrama Focus on Diversity and Other Projects

It seems as though the project supports Valderrama’s goals for diversity and inclusion he often speaks on.

He talked to People in 2019 about how his production company keeps diversity at the forefront.

“For me, it’s about finding those young filmmakers, producers and actors who have an innovative way and a unique way of looking at life … And can they be disruptive to any traditional format out there?” Valderrama said. He wants to “create a level of inclusion and diversity that comes from the origin story.”

This isn’t VW Entertainment’s first project. The company created the two animated films on Netflix “Dog Gone Trouble” and “Charming” as well. Wilmer Valderrama was also an executive producer for a CBS crime drama, “The Trail.” This show will focus on a group of investigators that work for the U.S. National Park Service. They work on high-profile cases in Yosemite National Park. The area has both beauty and danger. This has been in development since 2019 by CBS. It’s unclear where it’s at in the cycle as of now.

Similarly, ABC was given a script commitment with penalty to a future show called “The Turners,” according to Deadline. It is an autobiographical doctor’s comedy from Naomi Ekperigin. Both VW Entertainment and Two Shakes Entertainment were in on the show.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

134K+
Followers
15K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Graphic Novel#Ncis#Ncis#Cbs Studios#Mesoamerican#Aztec#Suns#Vw Entertainment#Abc#Two Shakes Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
NBAPosted by
Outsider.com

LeBron James’s Wife Savannah James: Here’s Why She is Trending

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are high school sweethearts. It’s hard to imagine such a humble beginning to their relationship. Especially when considering the status that LeBron has achieved as a result of his NBA career. But Savannah has been by his side the whole time. And the beautiful entrepreneur has been getting a ton of love on Twitter recently.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Made Guest Appearance on ‘Married… With Children’

What do Al Bundy, Peg Bundy, and “Gilligan’s Island” have in common? Glad you asked. A popular star from the CBS sitcom showed up. Obviously, the Bundys were the parents of Kelly [Christina Applegate] and Bud [David Faustino] on “Married… With Children.” It just so happened that in an episode called “Kelly Bounces Back,” Tina Louise made an appearance. Louise played Miss Beck in the popular sitcom.
El Paso, TXEl Paso Times

I said good day!: Wilmer Valderrama in El Paso for Fort Bliss meet and greet

Wilmer Valderrama, the popular actor from "That 70's Show," was in El Paso Friday for a meet and greet at Fort Bliss. Representatives from Freedom Crossing confirmed Valderrama was in town for a meet and greet hosted by the Army and Air Forces Exchange Services at Freedom Crossing. AAFES is a joint military activity that provides services to active duty, guard and reserve members.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Actor Wilmer Valderrama Enjoys Local Art & Eats While In El Paso

Actor Wilmer Valderrama was spotted around El Paso today, taking in some local art and eats while in town for work. Earlier today, actor Wilmer Valderrama best known for his role as Fez in That '70s Show, made an appearance for a meet and greet at Fort Bliss. Fans, of course, tried to flock on base to get a glimpse and take a picture with the celebrity.
MilitaryPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Wilmer Valderrama Makes ‘Impromptu Visit’ with Soldiers at Fort Bliss in Texas

“NCIS” actor Wilmer Valderrama was just wandering around the West Texas town of El Paso and thought he’d make a little trip to Fort Bliss. Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres on the CBS crime drama, spent some time with soldiers who are based there. Fort Bliss is located on El Paso’s east side and has been a military base where soldiers have trained for decades.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 filming begins; see Wilmer Valderrama photo!

There’s no reason for any more uncertainty; NCIS season 19 filming is officially underway!. In a new post on Instagram (see below), cast member Wilmer Valderrama confirmed that he is back on set with a poster on his trailer. You can also see a quick clip of him walking around on set on his Instagram Stories — we wondered if the “start of work” today would be something like a table read or work behind the scenes, but it seems like the cameras could actually be rolling at some point. Isn’t that exciting?
Moviesimdb.com

Wilmer Valderrama Discovers Unlikely Heroes in Essential Voices Podcast's Emotional First Trailer

There's nothing fluffy about Wilmer Valderrama's probing new podcast. In E! News' exclusive first trailer released on Tuesday, July 20, the 41-year-old NCIS star explains why he is hosting Essential Voices. The previously announced podcast, which is a part of iHeartMedia's My Cultura and produced by Clamor Media, focuses on interviews with the essential workers who have been vital in keeping the country afloat amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in addition to looking at how their roles continue to shift. This iHeartMedia project launches Tuesday, July 27, and new episodes can be heard on subsequent Tuesdays. "Hola, I'm Wilmer Valderrama, and I'm excited...
TV ShowsPosted by
E! News

When Wilmer Valderrama Plans to Introduce Daughter to That '70s Show

Watch: Hear All About Wilmer Valderrama's New Podcast. Wilmer Valderrama's daughter Nakano Oceana Valderrama won't be saying "hello Wisconsin" just yet. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 41-year-old actor revealed when he plans to introduce his 5-month-old child to That '70s Show. "I think I'm going to introduce...
Small BusinessPosted by
InsideHook

Q&A: Why Wilmer Valderrama Is Teaming Up With a Scotch Brand

SIA is not your typical Scotch. Started — well, actually a Kickstarted — in 2014 by Carin Luna-Ostaseski, a first-generation Hispanic entrepreneur, SIA upends what you normally think about when you think about whisky from Scotland. As you can imagine with that introduction, Luna-Ostaseski’s journey into the whisky world was...
Moviesthefocus.news

Is Wilmer Valderrama in Encanto? Fans react to Disney's latest animation

The trailer for Disney’s latest animation movie, Encanto, was released yesterday (8 July). Fans have since taken to social media as they react to the new release. We explore Wilmer Valderrama’s role in Encanto as well as other roles he has voiced. Is Wilmer Valderrama in Encanto?. Yes. Following the...
Moviessknr.net

Star Trek: Lower Decks Reveals Season 2 Trailer At Comic-Con At Home

I really enjoyed this part of the panel and Season 2 looks like it will address some of my concerns about Season one. The Crew Behind The Crew Is Back. OFFICIAL SEASON TWO TRAILER FOR PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS”. Official Season Two Trailer Revealed During Today’s “Star...
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Actor Wilmer Valderrama Dines at L&J and We Know What He Ordered

Actor Wilmer Valderrama is the latest celebrity to drop in at L & J Café and we know what he ordered. Valderrama, aka Special Agent Nick Torres on the CBS crime drama NCIS but probably best known for playing foreign exchange student Fez on That 70s Show, was in El Paso Friday, July 9, for a meet and greet at Freedom Crossing on Fort Bliss and had lunch at the iconic central El Paso eatery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy