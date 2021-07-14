Cancel
Destiny Media: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $70,000. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. The distributor of secured pre-release music and video posted revenue of $1.1 million in the...

www.middletownpress.com

