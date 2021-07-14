CBS Show Picks up Emmy Nomination More Than 1 Year After Cancellation
Television's biggest night will be giving a nod to one since-canceled series. On Tuesday, the nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled, and while many of the nominations were expected – The Crown and The Mandalorian tied for a leading 24 nominations each, with WandaVision grabbing 23 and The Handmaid's Tale following with 21 – there were more than just a few surprises. Among those surprises was the fact that CBS' Man With Plan received an Emmy nomination despite its cancellation last year.popculture.com
