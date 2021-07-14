'Do you believe in the devil?' Homegrown horror film rocks Toledo’s alternative scene, hits festival circuit
Nate Thompson posted six minutes and 23 seconds of horror on YouTube on Feb. 20, and now his short film, Cult Affairs, will be hitting the festival circuit this summer. Shot entirely in Toledo and featuring a northwest Ohio-based cast, Cult Affairs tells the story of a gagged and bound “Mr. James” whose fate is in the hands of a nameless villain with an important question: “Do you believe in the devil?”www.toledoblade.com
Comments / 0