The best way to describe last week's grain market action, disappointing, frustrating, hard to believe? Commodity Broker Gordy Kralovetz from Chiodo Commodities said he has been in the commodity broker business since the 1980s and has never seen market action like this. The USDA has said corn and soybean stocks for this season are very tight and in the case of beans will run out before harvest this fall. Gordy has talked to some of "his livestock guys" and they cannot book any soybean meal for August.