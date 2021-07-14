Cancel
Google Meet now caps the call length for free users

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 10 days ago

In response to the increased demand for video conferencing apps due to the pandemic, Google last year decided to make Google Meet available for free for everyone. However, Google made it clear at the time this was only temporary and that the duration limit for free Gmail accounts would be back in place in the future. The original deadline was set for September 2020, but Google extended it several times during the course. But at last, the unlimited group calling for free accounts has finally come to an end.

