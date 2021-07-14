Best Medical Marijuana Stock To Buy In 2021? 2 With Long Term Potential Right Now
Medical marijuana stocks have become an area of extensive growth for the cannabis industry. Currently in the US 37 states have implemented medical cannabis legalization in 2021. Across the world, cannabis is becoming much more accepted in the medical community for its medicinal use. According to a recent report from Statista, medical cannabis sales are expected to go from $4.9 billion in 2019 to $11.7 billion by 2024. In general, this area of the market is predicted to more than double in this five-year period.business.woonsocketcall.com
